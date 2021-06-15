The Killeen Daily Herald’s coverage of the Vanessa Guillen tragedy, a fatal plane crash and the coronavirus pandemic — among other topics — helped net 15 awards for the paper’s staff.
The honors from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors include two first-place efforts, four second-place awards, three third-place recognitions and honorable mentions in six categories.
Newspapers statewide are judged against others in their circulation size for their journalistic excellence in reporting, writing, photography and video. The Herald is in Class AA.
Awards, for work done in 2020, were announced Tuesday.
Honors
One first-place award, Star Online Report of the Year, went to Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman and deputy managing editor Jacob Brooks for their online coverage of a fatal plane crash in front of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in September 2020.
A first-place award in Team Effort went to Herald reporters Thaddeus Imerman, Artie Phillips, David Bryant and Steve Wilson for their coverage of the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
A second-place award for Freedom of Information reporting went to David Bryant for a story about the death of a Fort Hood soldier in a rollover accident in South Korea. Bryant spoke to the soldier’s mother, who told him a string of mistakes led to his death.
A second-place award in the category of Deadline Reporting went to Thaddeus Imerman for his coverage of the death of a suspect in the Vanessa Guillen case. Police said the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Herald page designer Caitlin Sherrill received a second-place award for Designer of the Year. The Herald submitted for consideration five front pages that Sherrill designed throughout the year.
A second-place award went to Renee Blue for an infographic that corresponded to a story. The Herald submitted for consideration two infographics that Blue created.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman placed third for Star Reporter of the Year. The Herald submitted stories he wrote that pertained to Vanessa Guillen, the fatal plane crash, the coronavirus pandemic and speaking to the father of a former Killeen man killed in police custody.
A third-place award for Star Breaking News Report of the Year went to Hunter King and Thaddeus Imerman for their coverage of the Vanessa Guillen murder. King wrote a story about the family’s outrage, and Imerman wrote about the suspect who took his own life.
The Online Live Coverage category netted Thaddeus Imerman and Jacob Brooks a third-place finish for their live coverage of the fatal plane crash in Harker Heights.
An honorable mention went to Hunter King, Monique Brand, Thaddeus Imerman, Dave Miller, Renee Blue and Chriscina Lampkin for Community Service for a variety of stories and an editorial about the coronavirus pandemic.
An honorable mention went to Herald correspondent John Clark for Feature Series. Clark highlighted — and continues to highlight — various veterans who continue to live in the Killeen area.
Herald correspondent Clay Whittington received honorable mention in the category of Sports Feature. The Herald submitted for consideration two of Whittington’s stories.
An honorable mention for General Column Writing went to David Bryant.
An honorable mention for Business Writing went to Steve Wilson for the second of his two-part series about the central business district in downtown Killeen.
Renee Blue received honorable mention for another infographic.
