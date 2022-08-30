The Killeen Daily Herald has released the following statement about the lawsuit filed against the newspaper Monday by the U.S. Department of Labor:

After complying with everything OSHA has asked for in its investigation of an alleged insect problem with a former employee last year, the Herald was surprised to learn the Department of Labor had filed a suit against the company.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.