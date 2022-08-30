The Killeen Daily Herald has released the following statement about the lawsuit filed against the newspaper Monday by the U.S. Department of Labor:
After complying with everything OSHA has asked for in its investigation of an alleged insect problem with a former employee last year, the Herald was surprised to learn the Department of Labor had filed a suit against the company.
The Labor Department’s lawsuit and accompanying “news release” leaves out many facts and details about the case. While the company did terminate the employment of reporter Kristen Meriwether, who worked in the Herald’s newsroom for less than a month, it was not because she complained about invisible bugs at her desk.
The actual reasons for her firing were insubordination, disrespecting supervisors and not complying with newsroom policies.
The Herald listened to — and addressed — Meriwether’s complaints about being bitten by bugs that can’t be seen. Professional exterminators were called, and they fumigated the newsroom on two different occasions. Even after this, Meriwether still complained about the “no-see-ums” bugs, while no other employees — who worked feet away from Meriwether — in the newsroom did. Supervisors encouraged Meriwether to see a doctor for a professional medical opinion on what was ailing her, but she refused. Meriwether was subsequently sent home to protect her health while the Herald continued to test and investigate the alleged bug problem. No infestation was found.
As of Tuesday, the Herald had still not been served by the court regarding the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.