Killeen ISD board approves COVID-19 paid leave extension
The Killeen ISD board of trustees voted Tuesday to extend COVID-19 paid leave protections for staff through June 30.
The motion unanimously passed 5-0 with board members Corbett Lawler and Susan Jones absent and not voting. COVID-19 afflicted employees will be able to receive up to 10 days of paid leave, starting retroactively with Jan. 1.
In the midst of the raging pandemic, the KISD board also voted to begin looking for a cheaper employee medical health insurance plan.
Five board members, with Susan Jones and Corbett Lawler absent and not voting, voted unanimously to hire consultant BKCW LP to scout for savings in the form of a partially self-funded medical and ancillary health insurance plan for the approximate 3,500 employees who rely on the district’s current fully funded health insurance.
Council approves agreement for senior center design
By a vote of 5 to 1, the Killeen City Council took major step in the development of a new facility for seniors on Killeen’s north side.
At a cost not to exceed $543,825, the council Tuesday approved a professional services agreement with Randall Scott Architects, Inc., for the renovation of the Rosa Hereford Community Center.
The proposed renovation would add about 18,000 square feet of space and provide facilities and programs formerly offered, as well as additional ones, by the Bob Gilmore Senior Center located adjacent to the community center at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive.
KISD superintendent back at work after testing positive for COVID-19
The superintendent of the Killeen Independent School District returned to work Friday for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19, KISD officials confirmed.
John Craft had been away from KISD facilities recently after he tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman.
However, Maya said in an email Friday that Craft cleared return-to-work protocol and returned.
The KISD board of trustees had a meeting on Tuesday, and Craft participated in the meeting virtually via Zoom. At the school board’s previous meeting, held on Jan. 12, Craft was there in person.
KISD superintendent one of highest paid in state, review shows
Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft is one of the highest paid superintendents in the state of Texas, according to a review of state education data.
Craft’s $310,000 annual salary is higher than 96% of the superintendents of Texas public and open enrollment charter schools, according to the Herald’s analysis of 2019-2020 data from the Texas Education Agency. See the full list of superintendents’ pay here: rptsvr1.tea.texas.gov/adhocrpt/adpea.html
The KISD superintendent is one of the top 50 highest paid superintendents in the state — number 45 out of a total of 1,223 school districts.
Craft makes more than all Region 12 district superintendents, including Copperas Cove’s Joe Burns, who makes $220,573 annually.
Community honors life and memory of late Killeen councilman, wife
Roughly 80 family, friends and community members came together Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen to pay their final respects to Jim and Judy Kilpatrick.
Jim Kilpatrick, a retired Army major and sitting member of the Killeen City Council, died Jan. 5 at age 74 due to complications from COVID-19. His wife, Judy, died Dec. 15, 2020, of heart failure.
Kilpatrick deployed twice to Vietnam and earned the Silver Star Medal for valor. He entered the Army in 1967 and retired after 18 years of service. He later served on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission from 1996 to 2003 before being elected to represent District 3 on the Killeen City Council May 9, 2015. He was reelected in 2017 and 2019 and served as mayor pro tem from 2017 to mid-November 2020.
Fort Hood to receive ‘significant portion’ of $1.1B post housing improvement funds
The Army has approved Lendlease, the company that owns and operates housing on several Army installations, to secure $1.1 billion of private-sector investments to improve 12,000 existing homes on six installations, including Fort Hood, and build 1,200 new homes on four installations, also at Fort Hood.
Fort Hood will receive a “significant portion” of the $1.1 billion funds approved, Army Public Affairs said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Hood officials said the Army is still working on the specific allocations.
The $1.1 billion investment will provide for an acceleration of improvements by 10 years.
