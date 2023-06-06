Killeen will soon have another option to get that car sparkling clean.
A national car wash brand by the name of Tommy’s Express has expanded to Killeen, and started construction on a new location May 30.
The new car wash will be at the corner of West Stan Schlueter Loop and South Clear Creek Road in west Killeen.
The Killeen location will be the 26th Tommy’s in Texas. The nearest other locations are in Austin.
Based in Michigan, there are over 150 locations nationwide.
Tommy’s Express President Ryan Essenburg, said in a press release Tuesday to the Herald: “We are excited to continue our growth in the state of Texas and look forward to serving the community of Killeen.”
The car wash chain offers fast service with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.
The car-wash tunnel travel is expected to be at most 3 minutes long with an extensive menu item to choose from.
Monthly memberships to the car wash can be purchased starting at $19.99 a month.
Members can be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system with unlimited amounts of washing, according to the company.
Individuals can sign up through the Tommy’s Express app.
“Tommy’s Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible,” Essenburg mentioned in the release to KDH,
For more information on the car wash franchise, visit tommys-express.com.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
