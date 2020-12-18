The city of Killeen will have closures for holidays and experience different holiday trash collection days and times around the upcoming holidays. The city’s offices will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays, according to a news release from the city.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
The trash collection schedule will be amended from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Monday and Tuesday collections will remain on schedule. Thursday collections will be moved to Wednesday, and Friday collections will be moved to Thursday. Solid waste facilities including Killeen Transfer Station and Killeen Recycle Center will be closed, but recycle trailers will remain open, according to the release.
Libraries, senior centers, recreation centers and the Killeen Animal Shelter will be closed.
The city is offering free excess waste collection to help residents clean up after the holidays. Excess trash will be picked up curbside on the first collection day after Christmas.
This collection does not include bulky items like furniture, tires, construction waste or appliances. A fee will be assessed for those items, according to the release.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Christmas, all City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of no collection on Christmas, according to a news release from the city of Copperas Cove.
For additional information regarding city facilities closure contact city hall at 254-547-4221. For additional information regarding the collection schedule contact solid waste at 254-547-4242.
Harker Heights
City offices will be open only half of the day on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, the Harker Heights City Hall and all other city facilities will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.