New Year's Eve Party

Festive decorations fill the E-Center during a previous New Year's Eve party in Harker Heights.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

Several New Year’s Eve events will be held throughout the Killeen-Fort Hood area this weekend.

One notable celebration will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosted by Ronn Tibbs and Fay Briant. This couple plans to bring a show to the hotel that includes a lineup of performers. Master of Ceremony Oreo will kickoff the show at 8:30 p.m. with musical guests like Treika, Dave Bell, Tony Ringgold and DeWayne and the R&B/jazz band from Austin, Ahyonz featuring songstress Kenya.

