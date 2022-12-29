Several New Year’s Eve events will be held throughout the Killeen-Fort Hood area this weekend.
One notable celebration will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosted by Ronn Tibbs and Fay Briant. This couple plans to bring a show to the hotel that includes a lineup of performers. Master of Ceremony Oreo will kickoff the show at 8:30 p.m. with musical guests like Treika, Dave Bell, Tony Ringgold and DeWayne and the R&B/jazz band from Austin, Ahyonz featuring songstress Kenya.
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit participants of the 2023 Summer Theatre Program for the performing arts at Endeavors on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
VIP tickets for event are $100 and include a private “meet and greet” reception from 7 to 7:30 p.m. with red carpet photos, a first look at vendors and a silent auction. Seating for VIP ticket holders will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. with a catered meal. The doors will open at 8 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. General admission tickets are $60. A food vendor will be set up for general admission guests along with other merchandise vendors and print-on-site photography station. There will be a cash bar available to all guests from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. For more info or to purchase tickets to Ron and Faye’s New Year’s Eve event go to www.endeavorsvenue.com.
Everyone is welcome to the “All Black E-Xperience” celebration at the Harker Heights Event Center at 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights. The event will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday with DJ Derreck Bell in the Mix with music for dancing. There will be five lounges under one roof with space for photos, private groups and dining. To reserve tables or sections, text 254-702-8845.
In Florence, The Vineyard will host an evening of fun with two New Year’s Eve events at its rural location at 111 Via Francesco. The evening will begin with live music by Rodney Howell on the saxophone from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with dinner served in the Farmer’s Commons. Entrees from the menu include lobster bisque, a “catch of the day” fish or beef Wellington with several delectable side dishes and dessert. Tickets are required and may be purchased by contacting The Vineyard at 512-572-7000 or go to https://bit.ly/3hWedQw to make reservations. Dancing to The Royal Duke’s Band will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for the party include complimentary late night snacks, party favors and a midnight toast beneath a fireworks display.
Club Energy at 2100 E. Elms Road in Killeen will host “A Southern Soul New Year’s Eve Celebration” beginning at 9 p.m. There will be performances by Kiko Pryor, CiddyBoi P, and Mz Connie Mo. General admission is $20 in advance and VIP tables are also available. Go to https://bit.ly/3G1q5ZI for more tickets.
Luxx Martinis and Jazz will feature several chef specials on their “all you can eat” buffet, including snow crab legs, lobster, and delicious mac and cheese. The club, located inside The Shilo Inn at 3701 S. W. S. Young Drive will have dancing in the Grand Ballroom. For tickets or more information, call 254-247-3135.
Phantom Warrior Lanes Bowling Center at 49010 Santa Fe Ave. on Fort Hood, will host its “Bowl in the New Year” event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31. Lane reservations are $100 for the early session, and $120 for the late session. Lane rentals include shoes for up to six bowlers, pizza, wings, and soda. Call 254-532-3061 to reserve.
Camp Caylor Cantina and 134 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove will host its “Glittering New Year’s Eve Party” from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be live music, appetizers, an open bar and a toast at midnight. Cocktail attire is required. Tickets are $80 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3YTmIMW to purchase in advance.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill will host its New Year’s Eve Bash starting at 9 p.m. There will be food, karaoke, drink specials and more.
The Canteen at 607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration from 7 p.m. to midnight. There will be karaoke hosted by DJ Ladibug, food, drinks and more.
Saloon 37 at 406 E.Third St in Lampasas, will host its New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. to midnight. There will be music by DJ She Wolf and a complimentary champagne toast.
Bradwins Sports Bar 1607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. will host its New Year’s Eve “All Black Affair” starting at 8 p.m.
The Belton Senior Activity Center at 842 Mitchell Street in Belton will host its New Year’s Eve Party and Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Live music by The Old Friends Band, black eyed peas and food will be available. Call 254-718-0866 for free tickets.
The Dead Fish Grill at 2207 Lake Road in Belton will host its New Year’s Eve Bash at 9 p.m. Music by Madstone, dinner and more will be available.
Mother Neff State Park at 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody will host its First Day Hike between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. The program is free but a $2 admission fee per person is still required. Go to https://bit.ly/3Iazdhk for more information.
