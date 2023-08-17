This weekend, try archery, find a new read at the Harker Heights Public Library’s Author Fair, sign up for a 5K fun run, attend a fundraising event, see some live music, or take the kids to a family-friendly event. There’s information on these and more below.
Aug. 18
The Downtown Belton Business Alliance will host the Sip, Shop, and Play Luau event from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at various business in the downtown Belton area. This event will highlight the area nightlife, shopping, restaurants, and more. Those that visit 10 participating stores will be automatically entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card.
Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 420 E. Avenue C in Killeen, will host Benji Brown live on stage Aug. 18 and 19. Go to www.twiceasfunnycomedylounge.com to purchase tickets in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Secondhand Rosefrom 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 18. Cover is $10. Niles City will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 19. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Orange Juice from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 and Adam and the Crow Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m.Aug. 20.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by the Jolly Jankin Street Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Lilly Milford at 11 a.m. and Marshal G and The Delta Tease at 8 p.m. Aug. 19, and Daniel Nash at 4 p.m. Aug. 20.
Aug. 19
The Agape 5K Fun Run/Walk will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. Registration cost is $30. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/Agape5Kfunrunwalk for more information and to sign up in advance.
The Peaceable Kingdom Archery Series, in partnership with Harker Heights Parks and Recreation, will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at 19051 Farm-to-Market 2484, Killeen. This family-friendly event is open to all ages and abilities. Cost is $3 per person. Go to bit.ly/3GtNqVl to register for a time slot.
The Killeen Public Library will host its Children’s Movie event at 10 a.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its Author Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring local authors of teen, children, and adult books. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Lonestar Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $10 per day or $15 for a weekend pass. Go to www.lonestargunshow.com for more information.
The Negrete Firefighter Foundation’s annual Fundraising Event will be from 4 to 10 p.m. at Camp Caylor, 134 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove. There will be bounce houses, live music, silent auctions, performers, games, food trucks, motorcycle shows, and more. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for the fire academy.
Greenfield Coffee, Cocktails, Barrels, and Brew will host free live music by Dan Guevara at 7 p.m. at 555 Pace Park Road, Salado.
Empresario Wines, 7 N. Main St. in Salado, will host free live music by Brian Summers from 2 to 5 p.m.
Sabor de Haiti, 205 W. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, will host Karaoke Night at 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 20
The Kids Glow Party will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2100 E. Elms Road, Killeen. This event will have live music by DJ Juiceman, glow accessories, refreshments and snacks. Admission is $5 per child and the first adult is free with a child’s admission; each additional adult is $1 each.
Aug. 22
Veterans United Home Loans Killeen, 1302 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, will host the Free Military Appreciation Lunch from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2c745mzd to reserve a spot.
Aug. 24
The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at KISD Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, 505 E. Jasper Road, Killeen. Donors can choose to donate to either the Killeen Police or Fire Departments. Go to https://bit.ly/CBloodBB to schedule an appointment.
The Comanche Youth Center will host Back-to-School Bingo Family Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. All youth registered with Child Youth Services in grades sixth to twelfth and their families are invited. There will be food, games, and prizes at this free event.
Upcoming Events
IMPAC Outreach will host the Killeen Poetry Slam Rhythm and Vibes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This event will feature a musical showcase, spoken word performances from Texas artists, vendors, and more. General admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Go to https://tinyurl.com/fx6wabvx to find more information.
Registration for the Harker Heights Fall Community Garage Sale is open now until Sept. 22 by going to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents. Interested participants will register the location of their sale to be included on a map for shoppers. The sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 throughout Harker Heights city limits.
Recurring Events
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host the Brunch and Splash event every Saturday through September from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a brunch buffet and water activities for the family. Cost is $25 per person and kids 12 and under are free with a purchase of an adult ticket. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2s39u6jk to purchase in advance.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local craftsmen, farmers, vendors, and more. There will be free giveaways this week to celebrate National Farmers Market week.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in play groups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of other laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through August.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos,” now through Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship,” now through Aug. 31. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
