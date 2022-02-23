UPDATE 3:07 p.m.: Killeen ISD will open two hours late on Thursday due to potential icy weather.
"Due to the anticipation of potential freezing rain moving into our area overnight, Killeen ISD will delay the start of all schools and operations by 2 hours, Thursday, February 24, 2022. All extracurricular activities scheduled in the morning will be rescheduled. We wanted to communicate this delayed start as soon as possible to allow for your family to plan accordingly," Killeen ISD said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. "At this time, all campuses will open 2 hours later than normal only on Thursday. School buses will pick up students 2 hours later to correlate with the delayed start of school."
KISD staff will report to work two hours later than their regularly scheduled report time, according to KISD.
UPDATE 2:52 p.m.: Fort Hood released the following statement on Facebook Wednesday regarding the upcoming winter weather expected Thursday.
The Killeen-Fort Hood area was under a winter weather advisory Wednesday with light freezing drizzle reported in the area, causing event and flight cancellations.
The temperature at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was 28 degrees Wednesday morning, with the winter weather advisory expected to last until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
In a news release Wednesday, the city of Killeen confirmed all flights at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport are cancelled for the day Wednesday due to winter weather in Dallas.
“(Local airport) information is on the City’s website at KilleenTexas.gov/airport,” the news release said. “All information regarding flying with American Airlines and travel updates, can be found on the American Airlines website www.aa.com.”
One wreck was reported on Texas Highway 195 in the Killeen area this morning.
CITY CANCELLATIONS
Killeen’s upcoming music event, Motown Downtown, has been postponed from Feb. 26 to Saturday, March 5 from 4-8p.m., the news release said.
The second of two community planning meetings is still scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m., the news release said, but it will be a virtual-only event via Zoom. The link, passcode and ID are on the City’s website and social media channels.
“The community is asked to participate, so the Community Development Advisory Committee can gain public input in development of the Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Action Plan and prioritize community needs and disbursement of federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds,” the release said.
SHELTER
Temperatures overnight will be well below freezing, meaning those outside for prolonged periods of time may be at risk for hypothermia. Hypothermia can occur when a person’s body temperature falls below 95 degrees, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The following is a list of Killeen warming shelters:
Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd., will open Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday morning. If no one is using the warming center by 11:30 p.m., then it will close.
Moss Rose Center, 1103 E. Avenue E will be open Thursday at 6 p.m. through Friday at 9 a.m. thanks to a partnership between the city of Killeen, the Killeen Housing Authority and LULAC-Herencia #4297 Killeen, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., the warming center will close.
Killeen residents may sign up for alerts from the city of Killeen website by visiting www.killeentexas.gov/alertcenter and sign up for emergency alerts from Killeen’s CodeRED system at www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.
The city of Harker Heights is also opening a warming center, although the city did not publicize its location. For those needing a warming center or for other non-emergency calls, contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400, then select Option #1.
Those who experience loss of water during the storm in Harker Heights should call the water department at 254-953-5649 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours emergencies, call 254-681-6779
SCHOOLS
The Killeen Independent School District is “closely monitoring” the winter weather forecast, but has yet to announce whether school will be closed Thursday.
“District officials are closely monitoring the weather conditions for our area for Thursday, February 24, 2022,” Killeen ISD spokesman Taina Maya said Wednesday. “If there is any change to the school day, we will send our families and staff a notification via our mass communication system, as well as post to our official website and social media channels.”
Central Texas College has not announced a winter weather class schedule change as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas spokeswoman Karen Clos said the Killeen university will have a delayed opening on Thursday.
“Due to upcoming weather and road conditions in the forecast, the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus, including administrative offices, will open for classes and operations at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday 2/24/22,” Clos said.
“Students and employees are encouraged to monitor SafeZone notifications, campus email, and the university webpage,” she said. “We will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and update via those channels if additional changes are required.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.