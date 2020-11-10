Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail in southeast Killeen is nearing completion. To prepare for its opening, volunteers are invited to participate in a trail clean-up Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Volunteers will meet at the trail head, located at 8001 Pyrite Drive, to receive instructions and supplies. They will then spread out over the length of the 3.5-mile path to remove litter, rocks and debris.
Volunteers can participate as individuals or in small groups. No large groups are permitted in order to comply with social distancing standards. They should wear closed-toe shoes and brightly colored clothing.
Volunteers must register by Nov. 13 and complete a liability form to participate. Registration is accepted online at killeentexas.gov/rec or by phone at 501-6390.
For more information, call 501-8847 or email ldhamilton@killeentexas.gov.
