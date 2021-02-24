The City of Killeen’s firefighters have been fighting on two fronts lately: they’ve powered through long hours and extinguished several significant blazes, even if the power was out at their own homes.
On Feb. 19, after fighting the fire that left Killeen’s Hilton Garden Inn severely damaged, the president of the Killeen Fire Department’s employee association wrote in a Facebook post about the long hours that firefighters were working. Despite the obviously adverse conditions, the photos that accompanied the post depicted firefighters who managed brave smiles, kneeling in the snow, exhausted.
“When I wrote that post I was very tired. I was somewhere between 120-144 straight hours at work,” said Marc Clifford, president of the local branch of the International Association of Fire Fighters, #2505. “I was and still am proud of how our firefighters responded to the unprecedented weather events of last week. Now that I’ve had time to sleep and help my wife get our house back in order, I think that our firefighters performed admirably under difficult and unfamiliar conditions.”
Since Sunday, Feb. 14, the department handled a call volume that Clifford described as “unprecedented,” running an average of 171 calls for service a day for six days, not including assisting stranded motorists.
“This time last year, we averaged just 79 calls for service a day,” he said.
Since then, call volumes have returned to an average range, and on Saturday the department reduced its staffing back to normal levels, he said.
But it was rough going there for a while.
“We had a total of about 40 firefighters who worked at least 72 hours straight; and of those, at least half pushed past the 96-hour mark into the 120-hour mark,” Clifford said.
Of course, that’s time away from the home front, but many firefighters relied on their spouses.
“It was very stressful. I know for me personally, I relied on my wife a lot during all of this. I would call and check in on them when I could,” he said. “Bethany made sure that our family and household were taken care of throughout the storm. She is where I drew my strength.”
Clifford’s family lost power on Feb. 14 or 15 and did not get it back until Feb. 18.
He said Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski was “understanding.”
Kubinski, who last was the bureau chief for emergency medical services for a Chicago-area fire department, was hired in December.
“If someone was on duty and had an issue at home, he was letting them go deal with those issues,” Clifford said.
Kubinski officially took the reins at KFD on Feb. 1.
“In the middle of trying to get his bearings about the innerworkings of the department and the city, he was given this statewide disaster,” Clifford said. “Throughout the entire ordeal, Chief Kubinski was out in the snow and ice with the guys on shift, responding to all of the fires we had to lend a helping hand, and making sure that all of the stations and personnel had supplies to last until supply chains stabilized.”
Of the recent fires, the Hilton Garden Inn blaze last Friday was particularly challenging. Clifford was on scene for 30 minutes.
“While I was there, you could sense the frustration that many firefighters were having,” he said. “We had already evacuated all the people staying at the hotel and we were just battling the fire. The frustration stemmed from not having sufficient water pressure to effectively fight the fire due to the water supply issues the city was having.”
Mutual aid came from all directions that night.
“In the end, we were able to get the job done by coordinating with multiple agencies like (Bell County’s) Water Control & Improvement District, City of Killeen’s Water and Sewer department, Harker Heights Fire Department, Fort Hood Fire Department, Copperas Cove Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and Southwest Bell County Volunteer Fire Department,” Clifford said. “It truly was a community effort in a trying time.”
