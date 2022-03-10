Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Amy Lane in Harker Heights on Tuesday for a report of animal cruelty, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.
A citizen reported seeing an unknown male discard a dog out of the driver side of the truck he was driving, police said.
The dog was recovered by the Harker Heights Animal Control unit and is doing fine, according to police.
The citizen did not know the man who released the dog but was able to give police a description of the vehicle .
“The investigation continues and once an arrest has be made we will release an update. However, ho arrest has been made at this time,” said Lawrence Stewart, a public information officer with HHPD.
The Herald reached out to Harker Heights Animal Control for an update on the dog’s condition but the organization was unable to give a comment or release the dog’s photo since it is considered an active investigation.
