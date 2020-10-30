The Harker Heights Police Department will be hosting a job fair from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The department is looking to hire certified and non-certified police officers, according to its Facebook page.
The job fair is at the department’s headquarters, 402 Indian Trail Drive, in Harker Heights.
“Join the ranks of the Harker Heights Police Department which has a distinguished history of serving the Central Texas community,” the Facebook post said.
Attendees will be able to visit with recruiters and fill out an application in person.
