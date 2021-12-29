The Harker Heights Police Department confirmed Wednesday it is investigating a Christmas Eve incident where a man was sprayed multiple times by a stranger with a water hose in a residential neighborhood.
The incident was captured on a Facebook video that has been viewed more than 14,000 times as of Wednesday.
In a public Facebook post Christmas Eve evening, Willy Will, who referred to himself as Melvin in the post, said he was driving through the Highland Oaks neighborhood, on Evergreen Road, near Stonetree Golf Club in Heights around 3 p.m. when a man approached his truck telling him to slow down before spraying the driver in the face with water.
“I stopped to see what he wanted,” Willy Will’s Facebook post said. “He approached my truck began to yell at me to slow down. As I was about to speak he sprayed me in the face with his water hose inside my truck. At this point I couldn’t believe he just did that so I put my truck in park and exited my vehicle. He sprayed me in my face again and stated that I was going to fast on his street.”
In the 14-second video, Willy Will can be heard saying “Why’d you wet me up, dude? Why’d you just wet me up? You don’t have respect for me,” before the man holds up the hose and sprays him again.
The Heights resident can be heard on Willy Will’s video responding to the driver, “You’re driving through my neighborhood.”
After the incident, Willy Will said he called 911, believing it was racially motivated, but the water-hose-armed man was nowhere to be found by the time police arrived.
“This is the first time In my life that I have experience this type of blatant racism and I am beyond angry,” the Facebook post said.
HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart confirmed the police department is looking into the matter in a statement to the Herald Wednesday.
“This case has been assigned to our Criminal Investigation Division and the investigation is ongoing and there has been no arrest made,” Stewart said.
