An altercation with a patient at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights resulted in the woman ripping the mask of a Harker Heights Police officer from her face and leaving her with scratch marks on her face, police said in an affidavit.
Officers with the Harker Heights Police Department were called to the hospital on Wednesday for a report of a disturbance, police said. When they arrived, nurses told them that a woman, identified as Killeen resident Jonique Tasha Crothers, 41, refused to leave the hospital after being medically cleared by medical personnel, the affidavit read.
Officers asked Crothers to leave and told her she was criminally trespassing. Crothers argued with officers and told them she couldn’t walk and needed treatment. Officers had a doctor speak to her and tell her no treatment was necessary, police said in the affidavit.
“As the doctor spoke with Crothers, Crothers became argumentative, stood up out of the hospital bed, and ran toward the doctor,” the affidavit read.
The officer who had her mask ripped off stepped in between Crothers and the doctor, police said.
Police also reported that during the physical confrontation with the officer, Crothers kicked at her and threatened to “murder” her.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Crothers on Thursday on a charge of assaulting a public servant. He set her bond at $100,000.
