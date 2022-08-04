Jonique Tasha Crothers

Jonique Tasha Crothers, 41

 Courtesy Photo

An altercation with a patient at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights resulted in the woman ripping the mask of a Harker Heights Police officer from her face and leaving her with scratch marks on her face, police said in an affidavit.

Officers with the Harker Heights Police Department were called to the hospital on Wednesday for a report of a disturbance, police said. When they arrived, nurses told them that a woman, identified as Killeen resident Jonique Tasha Crothers, 41, refused to leave the hospital after being medically cleared by medical personnel, the affidavit read.

