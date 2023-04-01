HARKER HEIGHTS — A large crowd of family, fellow first responders and city leaders filled the training room at the headquarters of the Harker Heights Police Department on Friday to witness a promotion ceremony led by HHPD Chief Betiale Hawkins.
The three officers promoted were Dennis McAfee, from sergeant to lieutenant; Russell Dunagan, from officer to sergeant; and Kelly Metress, from officer to sergeant.
Hawkins said, “The journey these three have taken has been a tough one. They’ve been required to face difficult physical, mental and competitive challenges to reach this point in their career. Those tasks included copious amounts of reading and writing and apply what they learned to prove they were worthy of these promotions.”
Metress, who was born in Killeen, served as a city employee in the courts division then made the decision in 2019 to become a police officer.
Dunagan was also a city employee and worked in the water department beginning in 2001. In 2005, he became a police officer.
McAfee served in the military for 20 years before becoming a HHPD police officer; he eventually became the coordinator of the Community Services Division.
The promoted police officers “will continue to support their wives, children and other relatives but will also expand their care and leadership to fellow officers throughout the HHPD ranks,” Hawkins said.
McAfee’s wife, Kim, pinned the new badge on her husband’s uniform along with Metress’ wife, Angelica, who also participated in the pinning ceremony. Dunagan selected his 10-year-old son, Gavin, to do his pinning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.