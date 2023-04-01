HARKER HEIGHTS — A large crowd of family, fellow first responders and city leaders filled the training room at the headquarters of the Harker Heights Police Department on Friday to witness a promotion ceremony led by HHPD Chief Betiale Hawkins.

The three officers promoted were Dennis McAfee, from sergeant to lieutenant; Russell Dunagan, from officer to sergeant; and Kelly Metress, from officer to sergeant.

HHPD promotions 3.jpg

Chief Betaile Hawkins, left, reads a proclamation to Officer Russell Dunagan before a standing-room-only crowd at a March 31 ceremony.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.