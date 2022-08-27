HHPD promotions

The four Harker Heights Police Department  officers promoted in a Friday afternoon ceremony were, from left, Betiale Hawkins II, Sonja Clay, Benjamin Duiker and Michael O’Hala.

 Bob Massey | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — Four officers from the Harker Heights Police Department were promoted during a ceremony Friday that was witnessed by an overflow crowd of residents, family, friends, fellow police officers, city staff, city council members, and firemen/paramedics in the Kitty Young Council Chambers at City Hall.

Former Police Chief Mike Gentry served as master of ceremonies and performed the official duties of the promotions.

