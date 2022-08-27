HARKER HEIGHTS — Four officers from the Harker Heights Police Department were promoted during a ceremony Friday that was witnessed by an overflow crowd of residents, family, friends, fellow police officers, city staff, city council members, and firemen/paramedics in the Kitty Young Council Chambers at City Hall.
Former Police Chief Mike Gentry served as master of ceremonies and performed the official duties of the promotions.
Betiale Hawkins II was promoted from interim chief of police to HHPD Chief of Police. Hawkins is a Central Texas native who was born on Fort Hood and began his career with the HHPD in 2008.
Hawkins fills the chief’s position held by Phil Gadd, who retired on July 15.
Sonja Clay was promoted to deputy chief of police.
A native of Berlin, Germany, Clay moved to Texas in 1997. She became a patrol officer with HHPD in 2003. Clay’s most recent assignment was commander of the criminal investigation division.
Benjamin Duiker was promoted to commander of the criminal investigation division after serving as the patrol lieutenant for the day shift. Duiker attended high school in Charlestown, West Virginia, and served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman for 22 years. He was hired by the HHPD in 2009.
Michael O’Hala was promoted from patrol officer to sergeant. Moving from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, he began his career with the HHPD in 2016 after completing his enlistment with the U.S. Army.
