The Harker Heights Police Department will be hosting coffee with a cop Wednesday.
Local residents will be able to stop by Starbucks, 100 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to have a conversation with a local police officer, according to the police department’s Facebook page.
Social distancing and masks are highly encouraged.
