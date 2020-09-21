High chances of rain headed for the area

Killeen-area residents can expect some high chances of rainfall for the next two days as Monday’s chances are 70% and Tuesday’s chances are 60%, according to the National Weather Service.
“We will be getting the outer moisture from Tropical Storm Beta that is reaching into the north and northwest,” said Eric Martello, a meterologist from the National Weather Service. “We should see some sprinkles soon and there will be isolated pockets. You will see more pockets of rain on Monday into early Tuesday.”
Bell County currently has no drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell County has no drought conditions, nor does Lampasas County. Last year at this time, Coryell had some abnormally dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of abnormal, moderate and severe dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
The lake levels in the area are still above normal elevation as Belton Lake has a reading of 594.26 which is .26 above normal, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 625.15 feet which is 3.15 feet above normal elevation.
Tuesday will be the first day of Fall as temperatures seem to be dropping to the mid-80s for the rest of the week.
Today’s forecast will have cloudy skies, with a high near 73 and north northeast winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, cloudy skies, with a low around 65 and north northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 75. Tuesday night will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies and a low around 66.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 79, Low around 65. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Thursday: High near 82, Low around 63. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Friday: High near 84, Low around 65
