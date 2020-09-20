Killeen-area residents can expect some rainfall for the next two days as Sunday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain and Monday has a 70% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will have widespread haze before 4 p.m. sunny skies with a high near 81 and north northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday night will have a 50% chance of showers, mainly after 7 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 66 and northeast winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday’s forecast will have cloudy skies, with a high near 71 and north northeast winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday Night will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 65 and north northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 73, Low around 65. 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Wednesday: High near 77, Low around 65. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Thursday: High near 80, Low around 64.
