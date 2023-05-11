The Killeen area may have a wet weekend, with cloud cover and intermittent rains falling across Central Texas. High rain chances dominate the Killeen forecast for the weekend.
Rain could begin to move into the area Friday evening, which has already prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Throughout the course of the weekend, National Weather Service Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said the area could see around 2 to 3 inches of rain.
“It looks like we’ll have multiple rounds of rain,” Huckaby said. “There will be some storms in there as well, but it’s mainly the rainfall that’s going to be the concern for us.”
Huckaby said this storm system may be a bit different than others. With this system, most of the precipitation will be west of Interstate 35. Normally, most of the precipitation is east of the interstate, he said.
It is for that reason that he said flooding could a primary concern for Central Texas.
“We’ll have issues where if you get under one of the heavier downpours, you can really pick up a lot,” Huckaby said.
Some areas could see in excess of 3 inches.
Rain chances increase to 50% Friday afternoon and to 80% Saturday and 70% Saturday evening. Sunday’s rain chances are 80% decreasing to 50%, and Monday’s rain chances start at 60%, according to the forecast.
Temperatures look to stay in the upper 70s or low 80s for the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.