Nearly 2 inches of rain has already fallen in Killeen since Tuesday night and more rain is expected later today, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Temperatures are expected to remain moderate throughout the remainder of the week, with highs typically remaining around the high-60-to-low-70 and lows in the high-40-to-low-50 range.
The Killeen area has received 5.29 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows most of Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under abnormally dry conditions.
According the NWS station, Killeen saw 1.88 inches of rainfall at Skylark airfield between Tuesday night and this morning.
Today the high temperature is expected to be quite a bit cooler than the rest of the week, reaching just 60 degrees. Today, the temperature will drop to 46 degrees. More showers are expected throughout the day today, with rain chances falling to 30% overnight.
"Most of today's rainfall has already happened, so for the rest of the day there are just going to be light showers throughout the area but not a lot of rainfall," meteorologist Ted Ryan said. "There is a break in the rainfall right now, and light showers may start up in the next hour or two (between 10:30 a.m. and noon)."
The high temperature will reach 70 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 44 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 67 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 42 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature will reach 66 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 49 degrees.
Rain chances are in the forecast again Sunday. The high temperature is expected to be 69 degrees, while the low temperature could hit 60 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Sunday, climbing to 40% overnight.
On Monday there is a 40% chance of rain during the day with a high temperature of 77 degrees. The low temperature is expected to be around 57 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.