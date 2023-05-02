Album1.jpeg

Harker Heights sophomore Brianna Warriner, left and senior Madison Hinshaw record tracks for an a cappella album the music department is working on.

 Courtesy photo

HARKER HEIGHTS — A cappella — to sing without instruments — is a music style students at Harker Heights High School are very proud of.

Two vocal groups at the school, Iron Maidens and Pitch Black, are singing ensembles coached by instructors Spencer Wiley and Amber Moon to be the “best they can be.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.