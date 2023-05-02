HARKER HEIGHTS — A cappella — to sing without instruments — is a music style students at Harker Heights High School are very proud of.
Two vocal groups at the school, Iron Maidens and Pitch Black, are singing ensembles coached by instructors Spencer Wiley and Amber Moon to be the “best they can be.”
Comprised of sophomores, juniors and seniors, these groups have been working hard, according to the instructors.
“These kids are outstanding,” Wiley said. “They know what they want and they now know what it takes to achieve it.”
Pitch Black, is a co-ed group made up of nine girls and five boys who sing without instruments in tenor, alto and soprano voices.
There are 17 girls who make up the all-female group, Iron Maidens.
At the inaugural Acatex a cappella competition, held in Dallas in December 2021, both Pitch Black and Iron Maidens advanced to the finals among the top six ensembles at the competition. Students from both ensembles received Best Soloist awards, and Pitch Black members received Best Bass and Best Vocal Percussion awards. Pitch Black took grand prize as the first place winner.
Wiley and Moon developed an “alternative lesson plan” for this school year by suggesting to the students that, instead of competing, they could record their music and produce an album. The idea went over exceptionally well, according to Wiley.
For two days, music producer Mel Daneke worked with the groups to record “tracks” which she will take and blend together to create a recorded version of their best music.
The album will be available in late August or September, according to Wiley.
“We don’t really know what happens next,” Wiley said, adding he would like to alternate competitions with recordings every other year.
“It will give the serious music students a chance to see what a future in the music business could be like,” Spencer said.
The groups continue to perform at community events and will be featured May 19 during “Jamalot!” — a choir concert at Heights High.
