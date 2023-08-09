An unusual candidate has filed to run for city council in Copperas Cove.
Tayler Stokes, a 17-year-old incoming senior at Copperas Cove High School, has filed to run against incumbent Vonya Hart for the Place 6 seat in the Nov. 7 election.
Stokes will turn 18 on Aug. 15.
Requirements for city council candidates, according to the city's charter, include that candidates must be 18 by the first day of the term should they win election, and they must be registered to vote by the time they file.
Seventeen-year-olds can register to vote in the state of Texas as long as they are 17 years and 10 months old at the time they file to register and will be 18 for the election they will vote in.
Hart has filed for reelection. Place 7 incumbent Jack Smith also filed for reelection.
Filing for a place on the ballot continues until 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
