A high-speed chase through Copperas Cove and Killeen ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene on Saturday.
“The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit that originated in Copperas Cove...” according to Heather Ashley with Public Information of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office. In her statement, Ashley said the Sheriff’s Office will be filing charges related to the events from Saturday.
Social media blew up about 4:30 p.m. with pictures of a police pursuit in Cove. Video footage showed images of a black Dodge pick-up driving at high speeds on rural roads, city streets and what appeared to be Interstate 14, followed by law enforcement vehicles with sirens and emergency lights flashing.
“It was Coryell County S.O. was in pursuit of a wanted suspect,” Killeen’s Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart said in an email regarding the incident. “At approximately 5:04 p.m. (Saturday), the pursuit approached our city (Killeen), eastbound on Business 190. The suspect vehicle struck an uninvolved vehicle just outside our city at Business 190/Fort Hood Street and fled the scene. KPD units responded to assist, but were unable to locate the suspect. KPD units were not involved in the actual pursuit. Any other inquiries should be directed to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office,” the email said.
The status of the vehicle that was hit during the chase is unknown and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
The Herald submitted questions to the Copperas Cove Police Department but did not receive a response by press time.
