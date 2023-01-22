A high-speed chase through Copperas Cove and Killeen ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene on Saturday.

“The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit that originated in Copperas Cove...” according to Heather Ashley with Public Information of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office. In her statement, Ashley said the Sheriff’s Office will be filing charges related to the events from Saturday.

