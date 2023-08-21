The 40% chance of showers for Tuesday had evaporated into only a 20% chance by Monday afternoon, and only a scattering of rain is expected with that.
According to the National Weather Service, Killeen could break some high-temperature records this week, as well.
“The tropical moisture has evaporated as it approached the dome of high pressure hovering over Central Texas,” Meteorologist Jason Dunn said. “If there is any rain, it will be scattered showers — sort of a hit or miss.”
The high for Tuesday is expected to be near 103, but the record is also 103, set in 1980. Showers and thunderstorms could pop up after 4 p.m. with mild easterly winds increasing in the afternoon to 25 mph or higher.
In the evening, Tuesday, the rain chances decrease to 10% before 7 p.m. with temperatures cooling to around 77. Winds will shift to the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to be near 103. The record for that day is 104, set in 2010. Southeast winds will be light at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 80. East-southeast winds at 10 mph will become west-southwest after midnight.
On Thursday, the high is expected to be near 105. The record of 104 was set in 2011 and could fall this week. Westerly winds at 5 to 15 mph will become southeasterly in the afternoon, gusting as high as 20 mph at times.
Friday, expect a high of 106, which will most certainly break the record of 102, set in 1999. West-southwest winds will continue at 10-15 mph becoming southeasterly in the afternoon, gusting to 20 mph at times. Friday night the low is expected to fall to only 81.
Saturday the area has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms; however, the high is expected to be 106. It could be another record-breaking day as the temperature in 1999 was a mere 104 on that day. The low overnight Saturday is expected to drop to 79.
Sunday there is another 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The high temperature is expected to be 104, which would not be enough to break the record of 108, set in 1999. The low overnight is expected to be around 78.
Monday, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible. It is expected to be sunny and hot with a high of 102.
