Courtesy photo A small herd of deer grazed nearby campsites Sunday at Dana Point park.

Officials at the National Weather Service-Fort Worth are on the lookout for severe weather in the afternoons this week.

“With warm ground temperatures and cold air aloft, severe weather may be expected early this week,” Meteorolotist Sarah Barnes with NWS-Fort Worth said Sunday.

