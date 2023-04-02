Officials at the National Weather Service-Fort Worth are on the lookout for severe weather in the afternoons this week.
“With warm ground temperatures and cold air aloft, severe weather may be expected early this week,” Meteorolotist Sarah Barnes with NWS-Fort Worth said Sunday.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 94 by the afternoon. There is at 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon after 4 p.m. South southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph may gust to 20 mph in the morning, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. In the evening hours Monday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. with increasing clouds and a low around 68.
Tuesday the high is expected to climb to 90 under mostly cloudy skies. South winds will blow at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. Winds will shift overnight becoming west northwest after midnight. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. with a low expected to be around 55.
“A cold front should be moving in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday that will bring a change in temperatures,” Barnes said.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 71 and winds coming in from the north at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. Clouds will move in overnight and the low will drop to around 49 with winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
Thursday the chances for showers in the afternoon return, mainly after 1 p.m. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high only in the mid-60s. There is a 40% chance of showers increasing to 50% after midnight. The low temperature is expected to be around 52.
Rain is possible Friday with a 50% chance of showers under cloudy skies with a high near 62. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 52.
Saturday, rain chances continue under mostly cloudy conditions. The high is expected to be near 70 with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day.
