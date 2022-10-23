According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, “warm” and “windy” are the key words for Monday’s weather.
“Central Texas will see showers and thunderstorms Monday,” meteorologist Matt Bishop said Sunday. “There is a strong upper-level storm system that comes in from the north with the potential to see almost an inch of precipitation.”
The showers and thunderstorms are predicted mid-day slipping to 50% in the afternoon and evening hours. Winds from the south should be strong between 15 mph and 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Mostly cloudy conditions Monday night with a low around 52. East southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph becoming west north west after midnight with gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday conditions should dry out with a high temperature near 72 under breezy conditions. Winds will blow from the west, northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Temps overnight Tuesday will fall to around 46 as winds calm, out of the north.
Sunny skies will return Wednesday with a high near 73 and calm winds becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Low temperatures should be near 50 with calm south, southeast winds around 5 mph.
The forecast Thursday is warmer in the morning, with highs near 78 and breezy conditions. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms comes in Thursday evening under partly cloudy skies with a low around 57.
Friday temps should be near 74 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50 under clear skies Friday night and clear skies will return Saturday with a high near 72.
“We are in a secondary seasonal weather pattern which could bring high winds and pop-up storms through the end of October,” Bishop said.
Conditions at Belton Lake continue to reflect lake level at 67.5%, 13.05 ft. below normal. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently at 73.1%, 10.85 ft. below normal.
