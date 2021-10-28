Motorists are asked to avoid Verna Lee Boulevard near Maplewood Drive in Harker Heights after a power-line pole broke amid high winds Thursday.
Chief of Police Phillip Gadd said Thursday that high winds caused a power pole to "crack and become unstable."
Emergency and utility crews are on scene attempting to make repairs, he said in a news release.
"Authorities will provide updates once the area is safe for the motoring public to continue normal traffic flow," the release said.
In Killeen, police reported several outages that affected traffic lights in the city.
“Due to the high winds, some of the traffic lights in the city are out. Currently all the intersections on Central Texas Expressway and Veterans Memorial Blvd are affected. There is no estimated time for restoration. Please treat all intersections with disabled lights as if there are a 4-way stop,” the department said on Facebook Thursday.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were more than 4,700 customers without power from Harker Heights to Copperas Cove, according to the Oncor power outage map.
Approximately 200 customers are without power in Copperas Cove. Oncor is estimating restoration to be around 2 a.m. Friday. All other outage areas have an unknown estimated restoration time.
Other outages
Elsewhere in Bell County, around 2,300 customers were without power in Belton and Temple, FME News Service reported.
The National Weather Service said that northwesterly wind gusts were up to 40 mph were recorded in Bell County.
A 40-foot pecan tree fell over on Red Bud Lane in Temple Thursday, partially blocking the road. Temple city workers spent the afternoon chopping up the tree to clear the residential street, FME News Service reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.