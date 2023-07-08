The heat index for the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area will keep increasing throughout the week, and there’s a possibility of excessive heat warnings.
“Stay safe in the heat,” National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater told the Herald on Saturday.
The weather service has a “heat advisory” in place for Sunday and Monday, and temperatures are expected to climb as the week goes on.
“That kind of heat can come on quite quickly,” Prater said.
Sunday is expected to hit 100 during the day with a heat index of 108. The winds will go up to 10 mph with gusts hitting 20 mph, and the day will be clear with few clouds with a low of 78 during the nighttime, according to the weather service.
Monday winds will be around 10 mph during the day with it rising towards the evening time to 15 mph. The high for the day will be 101 with a low of 79. Wind gusts during night will increase to 25 mph.
Tuesdays high temperature will be the same as the day before, 101, with a low of 78, according to the forecast. It will be cloudy during the evening time and gusts of winds will hit as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday will have a high of 102 with a low of around 77. The skies will remain clear with higher gusts reaching up to 25 mph.
The Thursday weather will remain hot with a high of 103 and a low of around 77. The sun will remain out all day but a few clouds will come out during the night.
Friday will be sunny and hot, like the rest of the previous week and the low will be around 76 with a high of around 103.
The upcoming week will be even more hot with a heat index that will reach up to the 110’s, so it is advised to drink lots of water and wear loose clothing.
