A rapid rain storm Tuesday dropped more than a half-inch of rain in less than an hour in Killeen.
Between 1:56 p.m. and 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded a total of 0.54 inches of rain.
Tuesday’s rain was part of a widespread system that moved through the area from the western part of the state.
With the rainfall amounts Tuesday, the Killeen area has gotten nearly 3 inches over the last three weeks, which has improved drought conditions across Central Texas.
Rain chances for today are around 30%.
As the rain moves out of the area, temperatures should gradually begin to rise again.
Temperatures look to reach the mid-80s by the end of the week, the NWS forecast shows.
A cold front pushed through the area Sunday evening into Monday, dropping temperatures by nearly 20 degrees.
On Sunday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported a high temperature of 86 degrees, with a heat index of 91.
On Monday, the high temperature was 68. As of around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded at the airport was 61 degrees.
Today’s high is expected to be 65 with a low of 56.
Rain chances return to the forecast Saturday with early projections at 30%.
Early forecast models also show a 60% chance of rain from Sunday through Tuesday.
