Killeen area residents can expect to see rain again early next week.
The forecast on the National Weather Service shows a 20% chance of rain on Monday, which could increase to 70% by Monday evening.
Rain chances stay at 70% into Tuesday, the forecast shows. Rain chances look to decrease Tuesday evening.
After the possible rain Monday and Tuesday, area residents can expect sunny skies again Wednesday.
High temperatures look to stay in the 70s for the next few days.
High and low temperatures, according to the forecast, through Wednesday are:
- Today: High 69, Low 45 - Sunny and mostly clear
- Saturday: High 73, Low 56 - Sunny and partly cloudy
- Sunday: High 78, Low 60 - Partly sunny and partly cloudy
- Monday: High 76, Low 60 - 20% chance of rain, then increasing rain at night
- Tuesday: High 70, Low 50 - 70% chance of rain, then decreasing rain at night
- Wednesday: High 69, Low 45 - Sunny and mostly clear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.