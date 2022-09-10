WEATHER Graphic

The Central Texas area could get a mixed bag of weather this week, at least when it comes to the temperature.

According to the National Weather Service, the Central Texas area can expect lower than normal temperatures on Monday but higher than normal temperatures after that.

