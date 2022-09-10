The Central Texas area could get a mixed bag of weather this week, at least when it comes to the temperature.
According to the National Weather Service, the Central Texas area can expect lower than normal temperatures on Monday but higher than normal temperatures after that.
High temperatures for Sunday and Monday are projected to be around 89 degrees, but then up to the mid-90s for the rest of the week, according to the NWS forecast.
Residents can also expect sunny or mostly sunny skies through the week. After a couple weeks of getting rain, there is no rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Drought conditions in Bell County have improved significantly within a week thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures across Central Texas that aided in the retraction, FME News Service reported Friday.
More good news is on the way: Drought predictions estimate that most of Texas could see improved conditions through the fall — possibly leading to “complete relief,” the National Weather Service said.
Bell County’s drought conditions have subsided after rising in the summer, according to a Thursday update by the U.S. Drought Monitor, according to FME News Service.
