Approximately six weeks after hearing about notable changes to the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget, Killeen City Council members will be able to view the full proposed budget during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
City Manager Kent Cagle will unveil the whole budget to the council in the meeting that begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
On May 30, Cagle briefed the city council on multiple expenditures of note that will be included in the budget that are different from what is in the current year’s budget.
One of those notable items is an expected expenditure for the Hill Country Transit District.
Also known as The HOP, the regional public transportation company is looking to shift service from a fixed-route system to a micro-transit system that will resemble ride-sharing setups like Uber and Lyft.
The amount of money the city will spend for the proposed new service remains unknown.
On June 6, HOP officials came to the Killeen City Council meeting asking for $1.15 million for the new service. Multiple council members had questions and concerns, prompting Mayor Debbie Nash-King to ask the officials to return with more options.
In the current 2023 fiscal year budget, Killeen did not pay anything for The HOP bus service, which has been funded by federal coronavirus funding in the past couple of years. Killeen has contributed to HOP funding in previous years.
Also, Killeen residents may see slightly higher water bills in the coming fiscal year.
To offset increased expenses, the city is going to propose a $1.50 increase across the board for base rates for residential sewer and water. Volumetric rates are expected to remain the same, according to Cagle’s May presentation.
The city is looking at spending a total of $746,471 of increased expenses for rates from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which raised its rates by 8 cents per 1,000 gallons of sewer water treated and 7 cents per 1,000 gallons of treated drinking water.
The proposed budget is not attached to Tuesday’s council agenda and has not yet been posted to the city’s website.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(1) comment
The overlords are planning to legally pick the pockets of their serfs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.