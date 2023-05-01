The first week of May in Killeen promises to be warm and pleasant, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.
High temperatures are predicted to be in the 80s through Sunday with a slight chance of afternoon showers beginning Thursday.
“We are expecting a slight cold front to come in sometime Thursday, which would bring the possibility of a shower or two after 1 p.m. in the afternoon,” Meteorologist Eric Martello said. “Though it’s a little too early to tell whether or not it will be severe.”
Tuesday’s high should be near 81 under mostly cloudy conditions. Mild southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph are expected. The low overnight should be around 60.
Mostly sunny skies will prevail Wednesday when the high is expected to be near 83. East-southeast winds will continue to be light at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds should roll in overnight with a low temperature predicted around 63.
Thursday, expect south winds to increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph possible. With highs in the mid-80s, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday. The low overnight is expected to be near 69.
Friday will be much the same, with a high temperature closer to 90 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. South winds continue steady with gusts near 20 at times. The low overnight is expected to be near 68.
Saturday, rain chances increase to 30% in the afternoon with partly sunny conditions and a high near 89. Rain chances continue overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 69.
Sunday could bring more rain with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high is expected to be near 88 under partly sunny skies.
