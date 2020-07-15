Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures to drop on Friday back to the high 90s after bearing high temperatures over 100 degrees.
The weather service forecast for today will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 106, south winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. The evening’s forecast calls for it to be mostly clear, with a low around 76 and south winds around 10 mph. Thursday’s forecast will be sunny, hot with highs around 100 and south winds between 5 to 10 mph. Thursday evening will be mostly clear with lows around 77 and south southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: Highs near 99. Lows near 76.
Saturday: Highs near 98. Lows near 75.
Sunday: Highs near 98, Lows near 76.
