Weather

Killeen-area residents can expect highs to be in the high 90s for the week.

The National Weather Service forecast for today will be mostly sunny with a high near 98, heat index values as high as 104 and south-southeast winds up to 5 to 10 mph, Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around around 75 and south southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 97, heat index values as high as 101 and south winds up to 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night’s forecast will be mostly clear, with a low around 75 and south winds up to 5 to 10 mph.

The forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday: High near 96, low around 75

Tuesday: High near 95, low around 75

Wednesday: High near 97, low around 76

