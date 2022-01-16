With highs in the mid 70s, a hint of summer will greet residents as the area moves into the work week Tuesday.
As part of a progressing warming trend, temperatures will continue to rise into the low to mid 60s Monday before climbing into the low 70s on Tuesday said National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater. Mornings will remain chilly, with Tuesday morning’s lows staying in the upper 30s.
Unfortunately, Prater predicts another strong cold front, much like the one that rolled through this past week, to land in the area by Wednesday, dropping highs into the 40s Thursday and Friday. The lowest temperature predicted this week will come Thursday night, with temperatures plummeting to 24 degrees.
Precipitation is unlikely, Prater said, with a dry pattern expected to last anywhere from six to 14 days. Unofficially, Prater said, the last meaningful rainfall for the area was Nov. 3, when it rained 1.18 inches, though this data has not been certified. Much of Central Texas, including portions of Bell County are in a drought.
Though chances of a snow day are unlikely, there is a a 20% chance of “wintry mix,” according to the National Weather Service Website.
