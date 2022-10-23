Name: Jonathan Hildner
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Age: 28
City of Residence: Killeen
Jonathan Hildner, 28, is a candidate for State House District 54, which represents a part of Killeen and Bell County. He resides in Killeen and is a small business owner. The Herald asked candidates questions on some relative issues facing them as a community leader. The questions and their answers are below:
1) Beto O’Rourke has stated that if he is elected governor of Texas, the STAAR test will be no more. However, federal laws signed by former presidents Obama and George W. Bush require the state to conduct standardized testing. What are your thoughts on the current design of the STAAR test? Would you propose changes to it? Explain.
Texas currently administers far more standardized testing than is federally required (which was Beto’s point). The results of these tests are used to punish struggling teachers and schools. They eat up millions of dollars and huge chunks of instructional time, and they create a high-stress, overly prescriptive environment. The teachers I’ve spoken with are clear–there are more efficient, fair, and accurate ways to assess student progress without crushing children’s natural desire to learn. We have to listen to our dedicated educators instead of those who are profiting from the current system.
2) Some women say the state’s anti-abortion laws prevent them from choosing the health care services they seek and some have sought services out of state. What would you tell a pregnant woman if she came to you and told you that she had medical issues that require an abortion to save her life?
My birth mother had the family and community support necessary to carry me to term. I wish every pregnancy could be a healthy, joyous occasion. The reality is that there are many reasons why someone might choose, with the highly-trained support of their medical professionals, to terminate a pregnancy. It is my belief that these decisions are hard enough without bringing political games into them. I support the bodily autonomy of all Texans, and the pregnant woman in question would receive my sympathy and my commitment that I will fight to ensure equitable, high quality medical care for all Texans.
3) What do voters need to know about your stance on marijuana? Do you support decriminalization and to what degree? Do you support full legalization? Why or why not?
I support decriminalization and full legalization: essentially the same regulations currently applied to alcohol consumption. Marijuana doesn’t belong in the hands of children and it doesn’t belong behind the wheel. However, veterans and civilians alike deserve access to this well-researched, safe alternative to highly addictive opioids. Marijuana is used to safely treat chronic pain, PTSD, nausea, seizures, and more. With proper oversight, marijuana can improve the lives of suffering Texans and become a safe source of revenue for the state, as it has in many other states.
4) Since a few sessions ago, disabled veterans who obtain a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs do not have to pay property taxes. The lost property tax revenue puts a strain on services cities can offer. Certain cities qualify for reimbursement of a portion of the lost revenue. Where do you stand on expansion of the state’s reimbursement program for cities that lose money due to the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption? Why? Where would the money come from?
I support the expansion of reimbursements. Bell County and Killeen have a large number of disabled veterans. I believe those who have fought for our country deserve to be taken care of, but cities like Killeen shouldn’t bear that burden without support. Reimbursement money helps every resident of District 54. We can easily expand funding for reimbursements by freeing up state revenue through Medicaid expansion, ending pointless national guard deployments to the border, and even creating taxes on legalized marijuana to alleviate the gap in reimbursement funds.
5) Though not in your district, city officials in Copperas Cove (a city that qualifies for reimbursement from the 100% DV tax exemption) have asked residents to advocate to state Legislators for 100% reimbursement for lost property tax revenue. Copperas Cove’s lost revenue due to the 100% DV exemption is around $2 million per year, but reimbursement is only around $700,000. Where do you stand on the idea of 100% reimbursement for cities that qualify for the reimbursement from the state? Why? Where would the money come from?
I support 100% reimbursement. A major part of helping taxpayers and exempt veterans is in expanding and revivifying the communities they live in. Closing egregious tax loopholes for corporations and new taxes from marijuana reform would be avenues I would fight for in the State House.
6) What is your plan to ensure residents in your district have safe, reliable drinking water for decades to come? Explain.
I believe in reinstating and protecting environmental oversight in legislation, prioritizing the advice of scientists and environmental experts over that of big business and real estate, and advocating for the long-term health of people and the land that supports us. Profitability should not be our primary concern when things so much more dear are on the line. I intend to work with county and local officials to promote conservation efforts, fund research, and improve public education programs. From protecting Salado Creek to keeping water flowing to local farms and ranches, we must be proactive instead of reactive.
7) Throughout District 54 - and statewide - there is a large homeless population. Others are either having a hard time finding affordable housing. What innovative solutions or ideas do you have to tackle housing insecurity in District 54?
The median income for Bell Co. is $55,000. This means that, in order to be eligible for Section 8, applicants would need to be making $16,500 or less, which is egregious. We need to expand affordable housing to those who fall through the cracks, create more protections against outright evictions and put in place a rent control model that allows people to remain in the communities they have helped to grow.
8) Throughout District 54 - and statewide - there is a shortage of teachers in schools and nurses in health care facilities. What innovative solutions or ideas do you have to recruit qualified educators and nurses to District 54 and to the state?
We need to respect frontline workers by providing them with the funds necessary for their important work. For too long complaints have gone unaddressed by the state. Teachers, nurses, and more have been forced to pay out-of-pocket for materials necessary to their labor. This comes on top of a rising cost of living, a decline in infrastructure throughout District 54, and a loss of things as simple as basic food security for underpaid workers. I will make sure these frontline workers can get to work, can do their work without sacrificing their own pay, and live comfortably on a single paycheck.
(1) comment
The weed hustler wants your vote.
...
...
The wannabe purveyor of weed seeks an amazing high for everyone.
...
...
Vote for DECRIMINALIZATION of weed at the peril of addiction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.