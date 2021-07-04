The July 3 “show must go on” event hosted by Bear Jones in partnership with Central Texas Exhibitions got off to a slow start this Saturday.
At 1 p.m., only one attendee had arrived, and the event was still being set up.
Still, Jones was confident that more would come.
“Kawanda is still selling tickets online,” Jones said. “So we’ll see more people later.”
Kawanda Polk has partnered with Jones to host the event, and is in charge of ticket sales.
“It’s still early yet. I think we’ll see more people come for the concert,” she said.
Bob Cox, who works with CTE, said that the event was 18 months in the making.
“I’ve been talking about this for at least the past 18 months with Bear,” Cox said. “We really started getting into the nuts and bolts about 6 months ago.”
When asked about the attendance, Cox said that he expects more people to come, but that he is also okay with starting small.
“You know, it’s really great that Bear wanted to help give this event to the community, since I think that’s kind of what Killeen is missing,” he said. “We can start small, and then I think the community will join in time.”
The event was largely hosted inside a remodeled barn that included a stage, dance floor, chairs, and a bar. Also inside the barn was a kids area, which was provided by the League of United Latin American Citizens.
“We’re greatful to CTE for providing an opportunity to volunteer,” Elizabeth Turner, LULAC chapter 22342 member said.
According to Turner, bouncy houses had to be cut from the event given the proximity to the grills, as well as the parking lot.
“It just wasn’t safe, so we went ahead and moved the kids area inside,” she said.
Outside the barn was Big Rob’s Catfish & Wings food truck, as well as a grill. Also outside were lawnchairs, fire pits, and a stunning view of the surrounding area.
“It’s like we said, city council wouldn’t let us host the event in the city, so we moved it out here where there’s all this space,” Cox said.
When asked about the fireworks policy, Cox said:
“If you look at Temple and Lampasas, which pay $20-$30,000 for fireworks, it’s nuts that we don’t do something like that. So we decided to try and do something for the community ourselves,” he said.
Cox also said that the point is really to try and break even.
“We’d like to break even, but at the end of that day we’re investing in an annual tradition,” he said.
The event’s concert is scheduled to begin at 5:30, and features local artists.
