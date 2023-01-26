Cookie Plug, a cookie store company based in California, is opening a location in Killeen this Saturday.

According to a social media post by the company, the new cookie shop will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at 2002 Folly Drive in Killeen.

Cookieplug-1.jpg

 In less than three years, Cookie Plug has opened 25 locations including a site in the plaza on the corner of Folly Drive and Watercrest Road that plans to open Saturday.

