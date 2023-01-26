Cookie Plug, a cookie store company based in California, is opening a location in Killeen this Saturday.
According to a social media post by the company, the new cookie shop will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at 2002 Folly Drive in Killeen.
Cookie Plug, inspired by hip-hop culture, graffiti and street art, is based in California. But in Killeen and elsewhere, its style and street slang is not entirely being welcomed by all.
According to some local comments on Facebook, some have commented they are not happy with the company opening in Killeen, with some threatening to protest the grand opening on Saturday.
According to the Cookie Plug’s website, its cookies are “Fatter and Thiccer” with 13 daily flavors and four keto options. The cookies are “100% kid friendly,” according to the company.
“Three years ago we decided we had to bake it till we make it. We stepped out of the kitchen and into the streets. There we were inspired by graffiti and street art, Paired with hip hop culture, the Cookie Plug brand was born. We then put a twist on cookies that has never been seen before. FAT, THICC, and BOMB AF,” according to the company’s website, cookieplug.com.
With names like “Snooperdoodle” and “Purple Haze,” the 13 flavored cookies reference street culture, drugs and rappers, according to the Albany Democrat-Herald, a newspaper in Albany, Oregon, where a new Cookie Plug shop opened last month.
“We’re like Crumbl’s gangster cousin,” Drea Andrews, Oregon district manager of Cookie Plug, told the Democrat-Herald. She was referencing Crumbl Cookies, another cookie chain which has a location in Harker Heights.
The franchise with over 25 current locations across the country, plans to open additional locations in Temple and Waco in the future.
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Herald Staff Writer
