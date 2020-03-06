The Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana will celebrate its 44th anniversary with a formal banquet from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are still available.
Tickets for the event at Club Hood, 5764 24th St., Fort Hood, cost $35 per person. Tickets for children, aged 12 to 17 years old, cost $15 (younger kids are free with their parents). Tickets for members cost $10 per person.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be purchased from Hierba Fresca Restaurant, Zip Car Wash and Tienda Latina. They can also be purchased by calling the club’s president Nelson Santiago at 832-971-9406.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
The dress for the banquet is formal. Men should wear a coat and tie, and women should wear formal attire.
The banquet will feature the crowning of the queen for 2020, door prizes, live music and dancing.
