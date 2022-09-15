Hispanic Heritage

Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The City of Killeen will host a reception Tuesday at City Hall.

 Courtesy

“Hispanic-Americans have been integral to the prosperity of this great country,” Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in a new release issued Thursday.

“Their impact is immeasurable, and they embody the best of American values.”

(1) comment

Noe Rodriguez

I'm confused about the invitation date. Tuesday is the day, that would mean the 20th of Sept., or am I reading old news which makes this past Tuesday the 13 of Sept?

