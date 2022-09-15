“Hispanic-Americans have been integral to the prosperity of this great country,” Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in a new release issued Thursday.
“Their impact is immeasurable, and they embody the best of American values.”
According to the release, the community is invited to attend a reception in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor foyer of City Hall 101 N. College St.
The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce-Central Texas, the Sociedad Cultural HispanoAmericana, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council Herencia No. 4297 and the Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 4535 have been invited, as Nash-King presents an official proclamation.
Hispanic Heritage Month is observed throughout the nation annually from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 and began in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Hispanic Heritage Week. It was later expanded a month-long celebration.
The national theme of this year’s observance is, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”
The city of Killeen looks forward to celebrating the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latin-Americans, including those from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, who make this country what it is today, according to the release.
I'm confused about the invitation date. Tuesday is the day, that would mean the 20th of Sept., or am I reading old news which makes this past Tuesday the 13 of Sept?
