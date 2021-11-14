A little over 2,000 residents flocked to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the 40th annual Fort Hood Spouses Club’s Holiday Bazaar.
The bazaar, which was held over the course of Saturday and Sunday, offered both vendors and attendees the opportunity to give back to the Killeen community while promoting the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays.
“It’s a great way to kick off the holiday cheer, by giving back to the Fort-Hood community,” Desiree Groen, the Club’s president said Sunday.
The event, which hosted over 118 individual vendors, set out to showcase a variety of services and products, many of which were hand-made by members of the Central Texas community.
“This event has been pretty good to us,” Dalia Rice, owner of KoBrie Wreath Creations said.
Other vendors sold foodstuffs, artwork, and even custom-made hearing protection. Larger brands such as Cutco were also present at the event.
“It’s about getting to know everyone, going around and talking to people and seeing what they’ve made with their hands,” Linda Taylor said.
Many of the vendors were local farmers, including Wayne and Cam Baker, of Baker’s Farm. Based out of Temple, the pair got into the food business eight years ago, after the Bakers were pressured by their friends into selling their home-made jams and honey. Since then, the pair have won multiple awards at farmers markets and fairs for their jalepeno jam. Selling to their local market, then, was only natural.
The expo also brought in vendors from out of state.
Charles and Jolene Vahsholtz, who originally hail from Colorado, said their business was doing a circuit of fairs and expos in Central Texas when they signed up to come to Killeen.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club takes the proceeds raised from vendor fees and entrance fees at the bazaar and donates them in the way of grants and scholarships. According to Groen, the Club places a priority on military-related grants.
“This year was miles ahead of last year,” Groen said.
According to Groen, the Club raised “a ball-park estimate of $10,000.” Last year, the club raised $23,000. Groen said that more complete figures, including attendance, will be released by next week.
The event wrapped up at 4 p.m., with officials announcing the winners for several raffles.
