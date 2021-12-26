Holidays and other celebrations are returning to normal for the Farris family in Killeen after more than a year of uncertainty and concern brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ann Farris, a 1968 graduate of Killeen High School who served the city as a former deputy city manager and as deputy superintendent for the Killeen school district, said the pandemic put a halt to large family gatherings last year and also affected business at the Farris Wheel event venue the family has operated for the past four years.
“In 2020, we were really running scared early in COVID,” Farris said. “So we had our pod — a word I wouldn’t have used before — which was our daughter, her husband, Gerald (Ann’s husband) and me. We celebrated Thanksgiving together and Christmas together. That was last year.
“This year, we had about 25 people to celebrate with on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. That was Gerald’s family. Then on Thanksgiving Day for my family, there was just five of us. The others were traveling. We’re learning again how to come together … peacefully. How to prepare foods that we haven’t made. All of those skills that were put to rest got a revival in 2021.
The family was planning to have “a big Christmas this year,” Farris said. “About 25 on Gerald’s side of the family one day, and there will be about 20 on my side of the family the next day.”
Along with a return to those celebrations, the Farris clan is bringing back its annual New Year’s Eve party and also the big summer bash. Both those events fell victim last year to COVID, as did parties at the Farris Wheel (https://farriswheelvenue.com), which hosts such things as military retirements, military balls, family reunions, and quinceañeras (celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday traditionally observed in Latin American cultures to signify the transition to adulthood).
“Oh, yes, a lot of things were affected last year,” Farris said, earlier this month. “People had to cancel events, and everyone understood that. We had a wedding at the Farris Wheel about three weeks ago that was planned for 2020. They postponed it for about a year-and-a-half.
“So we reserve it for ourselves for our summer and New Year’s Eve events, and we reserve it ourselves for two family reunions. We also use it for fundraisers. If it’s an event that moves our heart, we discount the price and we are part of the fundraising effort.
“It’s a place that was built for people and for peace, so if there is anything going on that advocates or promulgates that desire for people and for peace, we can do that, as well.”
As the new year approaches, Farris says she is thankful for many things. She even looks to things she considers positive that have resulted from the pandemic.
“COVID has probably had a multitude of effects. The first one is that people have learned to be more aware of things like social distancing, washing their hands, wearing masks. That makes a difference when you have a function. You need to be able to provide all those things for people.
“One of the unintended consequences of COVID, I think — and one that we ought to hold onto — is an increased desire to celebrate, to be with people that we love, to count our blessings, and to know that life sometimes is inexplicably short. What you’ll see happening at the Farris Wheel is there are people who are wanting to get together. They’re wanting to see each other; they’re wanting to live life. And they’re wanting to live life in a way that is aware of our COVID reality.
“That just means different conversations, and different kinds of arrangements.
“When you think about the other business we have — Tara Farms (a hunting range) — you can see that COVID has not really affected that at all. When it’s outside and they’re not close to each other, people are still wanting to do those kinds of things that create excitement in their lives.”
One thing at the top of her gratitude list this year, Farris said, is good health.
“It’s a list that certainly has more meaning this year,” she said.
“We have not had COVID, and we haven’t been separated from each other. We have not had anyone in the hospital in such a way that we could not go and visit, which was a heartbreaking part of COVID. So our blessing throughout all of this is that we have been able to maintain the relationships that matter the most. Those relationships matter more in times of stress than ever before.
“I’m also grateful for science. I love science. I’ve heard people complain about the uncertainties associated with COVID and that the rules keep changing. The flip side of that is this was all new to us. We’ve had to learn on the job.
“As soon as we found something that we thought would work, we would tell the whole world. Then, we found something that worked better and we’d say this is even better. So I’m grateful for science. We are all vaccinated and we all have boosters. There are always uncertainties with something that is new, but you weigh which uncertainty is more threatening to you — going without it (vaccine) or getting it.
“If you’ve been in this community for a while, you know that we are better in dire circumstances than we are in peace. Something I’ve seen through all this is kindness. I’ve seen people reaching beyond themselves to help other people when I don’t know they would have done that pre-COVID.
“Those are blessings to be counted.”
