The city of Killeen will experience a modified trash pickup schedule in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays.
There will be no trash collection services on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 24 and 31. Thursday and Friday routes will run one day early for both holidays.
Monday and Tuesday waste collection will remain the same. Bulk collection days are Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30.
The city is also offering free additional bulk pick up for Christmas-related waste during those dates. Items include packages from gifts and up to four additional bags of trash for the week following Christmas Day.
During bulk pick-up days, residents are asked to place garbage in plastic bags no larger than 33 gallons, or boxes no larger than eight cubic feet wide at the curbside at least four feet away from the roll-out container by 7 a.m. on your special collection day.
The city specified that this collection does not include bulky items such as furniture, tires, construction waste or appliances. A fee will be assessed for those items.
Finally, this year’s Christmas Tree Recycling event will be held Jan. 8 at the Special Events Center from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Copperas Cove
In observance of the Christmas Holiday, all City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Thursday, December 23, 2021 and Friday, December 24, 2021, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. with the exception of no collections on Friday, December 24, 2021.
For additional information regarding City facilities closure, residents may contact City Hall at 254-547-4221. For additional information regarding the collection schedule, residents may contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
Harker Heights
Municipal facilities will be closed Dec. 23, from noon to 5 p.m., and all day Dec. 24.
A similar schedule will be adopted in observance of New year’s, with offices closed Dec. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. and all day Dec. 31.
