The city of Killeen’s offices will be closed Friday in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
There will be no trash collection services on Friday. Instead, the Thursday and Friday routes will run one day early.
Monday and Tuesday waste collection will remain the same.
The city is also offering free additional bulk pick up for Christmas-related waste this week. Items include packages from gifts and up to four additional bags of trash for the week following Christmas Day. Bulk collection days are Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.
During bulk pick-up days, residents are asked to place garbage in plastic bags no larger than 33 gallons, or boxes no larger than eight cubic feet wide at the curbside at least four feet away from the roll-out container by 7 a.m. on your special collection day.
The city specified that this collection does not include bulky items such as furniture, tires, construction waste or appliances. A fee will be assessed for those items.
This year’s Christmas Tree Recycling event in Killeen will be Jan. 8 at the Special Events Center from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Copperas Cove
In observance of the New Year’s holiday, all City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed Friday, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
The week’s trash collection schedule in Cove is as follows:
Dec. 27: Areas 1 and 2 for trash collection. Area 2 for recycle, brush and bulk.
Dec. 28: Areas 3 and 4 for trash collection. Area 4 for recycle, brush and bulk.
Dec. 29: Areas 5 and 6 for trash collection.
Dec. 30: Areas 7 and 8 for trash collection.
Dec. 31: No trash collection.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. with the exception of no collections on Friday.
For additional information regarding City facilities closure, residents may contact City Hall at 254-547-4221. For additional information regarding the collection schedule, residents may contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department, with support from Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, will accept Christmas Trees for recycling daily from Jan. 3 through 7, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m,, at the transfer station located at 2605 S FM 116.
During this time, City of Copperas Cove residents may drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at no charge. Trees must have all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations removed.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will provide a free tree sapling to the first 30 residents who drop off their Christmas Trees.
Residents may also leave their Christmas tree curbside for complimentary collection on their regularly scheduled Brush Collection day.
Questions may be directed to Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
Harker Heights
Municipal facilities will be closed all day Friday, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
Saturday’s routes will be collected on Friday, Dec. 31. All other trash days will run on the normal schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.