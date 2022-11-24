As the winter holiday season kicks off, residents of the Killeen-Fort Hood area will start to see the return of seasonal events this week. Check out the Harker Heights holiday tree lighting, start writing and dropping off letters to Santa in Killeen and Copperas Cove, and make reservations for pictures with Santa at the Killeen Mall to get your season started.
Local Events
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host the Turkey Bowl event at 1 p.m. Nov. 25 at 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Food. This event is free and open to all single service members. Call 254-287-6116 to register and for more information.
Volunteers are invited to assist with the annual event to lay holiday wreathes on each grave at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. Nov. 26. Parking at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen, and shuttle buses will be available from 8 a.m. to noon to take visitors to and from the cemetery.
The City of Harker Heights is hosting a food donation drive to benefit the KISD Homeless Awareness Response Program. Donated items will be accepted until Nov. 26 and can be dropped off at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Canned goods, pasta, breakfast cereal, packaged dessert, rice, and other dry goods are needed. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Central Texas Film Society will host a free screening of the classic film, “Rear Window,” at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple. There will also be a guest speaker and free popcorn.
The Harker Heights Tree Lighting Celebration will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Harker Heights City Hall, 301 Miller’s Crossing. There will be refreshments, music from the Harker Heights High School Choir, and more at this festive event.
The 28th annual Copperas Cove KristKindlMarkt will be Dec. 1- 4 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be music, vendors, a carnival, food, and more. Admission and parking are free. Go to www.copperascove.com for more information.
Armed Services YMCA Killeen will host its next Five-Star Food Mart from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. The event allows active-duty military and veterans that need assistance with groceries to pick up food and other perishables for their families, free of charge.
The annual Nature in Lights 5.5-mile holiday light display is back and will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. now through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Santa’s Village will be available at the Live Oak Pavilion from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now until Dec. 4 and open nightly Dec. 8- 24. Cost is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-person passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for a 24-person passenger van; and $80 for a 47-person van or larger bus.
Salado Glassworks, 2 Peddler’s Alley in Salado, will host multiple Blow Your Own Ornament events from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18. Cost is $60- $70 per person depending on style of ornament selected. Go to https://www.saladoglassworks.com/glass-blowing-events-for-beginners to register.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its annual Wreath Decorating Contest with the theme for this year, “Texas.” Participants can submit their entry forms and wreathes at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, by Dec. 12. Judging will take place Dec. 13- 16, and winners will be announced Dec. 19. For more information, email sgibbs@harkerheights.govor call 254-953-5493.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Killeen Recreation Services will accept letters to Santa now through Dec. 12. Kids can bring their letters to deposit in the magical mailbox at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Return addresses are required.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation will host its Letters to Santa event now through Dec. 12. Children can bring their letters during this time to drop off at the magical mailbox at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Participants are encouraged to provide a return name and address on their letter if they would like to receive a response from Santa.
The Killeen Mall, 2100 South W. S. Young Drive, is hosting Pictures with Santa now through Dec. 24. Go to https://www.killeenmall.com/santa/ to make a reservation and to view available hours.
Slice of Heaven Educational Farm, 17851 Farm-to-Market 1123 in Holland, will host its Christmas on the Farm event from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. There will be horse drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa and the Grinch, crafts, food trucks, letter writing to Santa, photo opportunities, and more. Admission is $15 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3Oy4XxZ to purchase tickets in advance.
The Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will be selling their Christmas trees and wreaths starting Nov. 19 and continuing until all trees are sold out. The farm will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, 4 to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Black Friday.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, host the free, in-person Warriors at Ease Yoga Class from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday in December. This event is for veterans, military families, and community partners. Go to https://bit.ly/3OzvM4L to register.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the virtual “Thank You Everyone” Family Night with Ms. Lisa at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 and a virtual guest reader at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 25 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Game Days for Adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Scott Taylor at 6 p.m. Nov. 25, Tumbleweed Hill at 7 p.m. Nov. 26, and Jack Comeaux at 4 p.m. Nov. 27.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 25. Cover: $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 26. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Ryan Youmans from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25, Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 27.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 26.
Local Markets
A Sami Show: Merry Mistletoe Marketplace will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be over 100 vendors available. Admission is $7 for adults and children 12 and under are free.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through December at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor and more.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Christmas Lights in the Village is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9- 11 and 16- 18 at the museum’s Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village. Admission for the lights event is $10 per person. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
