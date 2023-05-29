As temperatures rose into the 80s Monday, families took advantage of the holiday hours at the Killeen Family Aquatic Center.
Park Manager Doxa Maulolo said the gate count at 4:30 p.m. was at 478. Capacity for the Center is 500 at any one time. Visitors were seen basking in the sun and splashing in the colorful pools. Lifeguards were attentive and everyone seemed to enjoy the water.
Following the opening weekend the center will close Tuesday and reopen June 6 with the following schedule:
Monday through Wednesday the center is closed to the public.
Thursday and Friday, open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Daily rates are $8 for adults ages 17-54, $7 for youth ages 4-16, $2 for children to 3 years, $5 for seniors age 55 and over.
A season pass is available for $100 for adults, $75 for youth, $75 for seniors and families with two adults and two children is $175.
Youth between the ages of 13 and 16 must have a youth ID form completed by a parent/legal guardian prior to entering the park unaccompanied.
Youth age 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times; a brother or sister will not be allowed to bring in a sibling age 12 or under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.