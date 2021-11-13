It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Hundreds of shoppers perused the many offerings of local small business vendors on Saturday as they began to get a jump on Christmas shopping during the annual Fort Hood Spouses’ Club Bazaar.
Susan Michele, owner of Dainty Dots Art Designs, was one of the 112 vendors inside the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday for the bazaar, which continues Sunday.
Michele, who is a military mother-in-law, was selling her dot art creations — everyday items carefully decorated with acrylic paint using dot tools.
“The reason I went with dots is I can’t draw,” Michele said. “I’ve always wanted to be an artist of some sort, but it’s hard to do when you can’t draw.”
She said the idea for the business came about a few years ago after she had been painting inspirational messages on rocks and then hiding them for others to find.
Michele explained that her 10-year-old granddaughter came up with the name of the business for her.
“What I have found is it’s one of the most calming activities — hobbies — that I’ve ever been able to do,” Michele said. “And then I love to watch people when they look at them.”
Michele said she is only visiting her daughter in Killeen for the moment, but she plans to move to the area soon. She added that when she moves, she intends to be a vendor at more small business events.
Aside from Michele and her business, others sold hand-made items, such as hand-woven baskets, soaps, candles, wood-burning crafts.
The multitude of people walked around sampling, tasting, touching and smelling the many offerings before making their purchases.
Though the event helps small business owners, it has a deeper meaning.
“So we, the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club, actually has a community outreach,” said Christina Bryant, one of the co-chairs for the bazaar. “So every dollar that we collect, we try to give back to the community at the end of the year.”
Co-chairing the bazaar with Bryant was Casey Black.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club takes the proceeds raised from vendor fees and entrance fees at the bazaar and donates them to organizations such as Rainbow Room, Recovery Ranch and Project Sanctuary, explained the club’s president, Desiree Groen.
“Last year, we were able to fundraise I think $23,000 from this event during COVID,” Groen said. “And we’re hoping that we can outdo that number this year.”
The bazaar will continue today until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Admission costs $8 per person 12 and older. Children under 12 years of age are free.
In the rotunda of the Civic and Conference Center, children can pay a visit to Santa or have their faces painted.
