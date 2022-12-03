Parade 1.jpg

Ellison High School JROTC cadets march in cadence in the Killeen Christmas parade downtown on Saturday afternoon..

Children, women and men marched and rolled through downtown Killeen Saturday for the city’s annual Christmas Parade.

A Killeen dance team performs through the streets during the annual Christmas parade in Killeen on Saturday.

It was all part of Killeen’s Holiday Under The Stars, an annual weekend event that features a Christmas tree lighting, holiday market and other events, including the parade.

Participants walk and drive in the annual Killeen Christmas parade downtown on Saturday.

