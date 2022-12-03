Children, women and men marched and rolled through downtown Killeen Saturday for the city’s annual Christmas Parade.
It was all part of Killeen’s Holiday Under The Stars, an annual weekend event that features a Christmas tree lighting, holiday market and other events, including the parade.
The celebrations began Friday night with Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Santa Claus lighting up the city’s Christmas tree.
On Saturday afternoon, downtown Killeen was filled with people watching and participating in the parade that began on Avenue C and College Street, near City Hall.
People of all ages watched as the traditional procession included elected officials, local artists, high school bands and clubs and first responders.
Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were also part of the parade.
